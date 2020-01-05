This home is at 124 Lagoni Lane in Lake Placid. It is priced for $1,499,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on nearly three acres with 247 feet of lake frontage on prestigious Lake June, this magnificent estate is for the buyer who wants it all. From the moment you enter through the gated entrance, you’ll be impressed with the massive, extensively landscaped grounds and long, circular driveway with a beautiful fountain situated in the center.
This spectacular property has two homes; the main house has over 4,200 living square feet, and the guest house has 1,600 living square feet; both are separated by a five-car garage and beautiful gardens.
The main residence is a luxurious executive home with three bedrooms, three baths, a craft room and an exercise room. The living room and formal dining room feature 12-foot ceilings, crown molding, two separate seating areas that are perfect for a piano, plus a large mitered glass window overlooking the lanai and pool.
The spacious kitchen is a chef’s dream and boasts a huge walk-in pantry, white cabinets, upscale stainless-steel appliances, Tiffany-style pendant lighting and a breakfast area with a tinted aquarium window overlooking the lanai and pool. Entertaining will be a breeze with the custom rounded granite bar at both table and bar height that separates the kitchen from the family room.
The view from the huge family room is amazing! A wall of sliding glass doors overlooks the pool and beautiful Lake June out the back, as well as sliding glass doors on the side going out to the covered lanai. The family room boasts hardwood floors, a built-in entertainment center and a separate area for a desk or alternate seating.
The owner’s suite has 10-foot ceilings, double crown molding, fireplace and separate sitting area. The luxurious spa-like master bath has a 7 by 23 closet, large walk-in shower, jetted tub, large vanity, a gorgeous chandelier, dry sauna and door to the pool.
The main house has two other bedrooms and two other bathrooms, an exercise room/office and craft room, allowing for plenty of room for family and guests.
As lovely as the interior of this home is, you’ll be hard-pressed to stay inside when you see all that the exterior of this home has to offer. Starting with the spacious caged pool area, which has a large covered area with a waterfall, a freeform custom heated pool with waterfall and hot tub, a fireplace with brick pavers, two firepits and a fabulous summer kitchen with two grills, two refrigerators and a huge bar with granite and a granite serving table.
A walkway leads to the 247 feet of lake frontage with sandy beach and a custom-built two-tier dock. The dock has two boat slips with lift, two Jet Ski lifts, plus an entertainment area with refrigerator, microwave and a sundeck with swing.
The five-car garage separates the main house from the guest house, which has two bedrooms and two baths with its own private entrance, and features a living room, sunroom with a wall of windows facing the lake, full kitchen and dining area, plus beautiful views of the lake and gardens, and a patio with its own hot tub.
Other features of this home include extensive landscaping, new carpet, a new roof in 2018, a three-zone air-conditioning system in the main house and separate system in the guest house, lots of hardwood flooring, hurricane shutters and more.
Built in 1998, this like-new home has 5,802 total living square feet and a total of 11,888 total square footage. It is situated on nearly three acres.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net. Check out this and other homes for sale at HomesForSaleSebring.com.