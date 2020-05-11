The Lake June West golfers have been going strong, with the Women’s League hiting the links on Monday, April 27, where the team of Jo Anne McGill, Lynn Mahuta and Elaine Orr placed first with a score of 38, which was one stroke better than the team of Barb Sydenstricker, Margaret Schultz and Bobbie Snow. Placing third with a score of 41 was the team of Donna Palmatier, Annie Hall and Chris Heath. Barb Sydenstricker was closest-to-the-pin on No. 2 (17-10) and Annie Hall was closest on No. 8 (4-0).
On April 29, the Men’s League saw the team of Tony Notaro, Pete Otway, Jack Loenz, Dennis Mathew and Jack Clegg place first with 37, while the tandem of Doyan Eades, Mike Rogers, Bob Diece and Bill Fowler were second with 40. In third place with a score of 41 was the team of Ron Cobert, Kirtis Calvert, George Hay, Larry Heath and Al Welch. KPs were won by Pete Otway, (No. 2, 17-9); Doyan Eades, (No. 4, 6-1) and Kirtis Calvery (No. 8, 10-11).
On May 4, the Women’s League was back in action, with the team of Jo Anne McGill, Margaret Schultz, Annie Hall and Elaine Orr placing first with a score of 39, while Donna Palmatier, , Barb Sydenstricker, Lynn Mahuta and Chris Heath were second with a 41. Closest to Pin on No. 2 was Elaine Orr (15-2) and closest on No. 8 was Barb Sydenstricker (15-3).
The Men’s League was on the course Wednesday, with Pete Otway, Mike Rogers, Al Welch placing first with a score of 42 to edge the team of Ron Cobert, George Hay, Dennis Mathew. Tony Notaro, Larry Heath, Jack Lorenz and Bill Fowler were third with a 46. KPs went to Dennis Mathew (No. 2, 22-4), Mike Rogers (No. 4, 5-5) and Ron Cobert (No. 8, 8-7).
It was Mixed Scramble action on Thursday, with Ron Cobert, Bob and Elaine Orr, Margaret Schultz and Don Grill placing first with a 54, followed by Larry and Chris Heath, Lee & Val Maule and Mike Rogers with a 55. Placing third, also with a 55, were Tony Notaro, Jo Anne McGill, Sandy Page, Panda Burton and Bill Fowler. Closest on No. 2 was Don Grill (11-3) and on No. 8 was Margaret Schultz (9-7).