The Lake June West golfers have been hitting the links, with league play.
On Monday, March 30, the Women’s League were on the course and the first-place team consisted of Kim Fiers, Annie Hall and Elaine Orr, with a score of 38. In second place, with a 39, was the team of Barb Sydenlstricker, Jo Ann McGill and Chris Heath. Placing third, with a score of 40 was the trio of Donna Palmatier, Bobbie Snow and Margaret Schultz. Closest to pin on No. 2 was Chris Heath, with a distance of 1-foot-9-inches and Heath was also closest on No. 8, with a distance of 8-3.
On Wednesday, April 1, the Men’s League was in action, with the team of Pete Otway, Kirtes Calvery, Larry Heath and Dennis Mathew placing first with a 41. Taking second, with a score of 42 was the team of Tony Notaro, George Hay and Mike Rogers. Taking third, with a 42, was Ron Cobert, Bill Connolly and Bill Fowler. Closest-to-the-pin on No. 2 was Bill Connolly, with a distance of 5-11. Connelly also had KP on No. 4, with a distance of 11-7 and George Hay had closest-to-the-pin on No. 8, with a distance of 8-0.
It was Mixed Scramble action on Thursday, April 2, where Tony Notaro, Jo Ann McGill and Ron and Carol Cobert placed first with a 53, followed by the team of Margaret Schultz, Don, Lynn and Terry Folker with a 57. Taking third, with a score of 58, was the team of Larry & Chris Heath and Bob & Elaine Orr. Ron Cobert had both KPs, with a distance of 4-7 on No. 2 and 5-0 on No. 8.
On Wednesday, April 15, the Men’s League returned to action and the first place team, with a score of 39, consisted of Pete Otway, Kirtes Calvery, Larry Heath and Dennis Mathew. Placing second, with a 42, was the trio of Ron Cobert, Doyan Eades and Mike Rogers. Closest-to-the-pin on No. 4 was Doyan Eades, with a distance of 12-7, and Ron Cobert had KP on No. 8 with a distance of 14-10.
Mixed Scramble action was held Thursday, April 16, with the first place team of Bob & Elaine Orr and Scott & Wendy Brigante shooting a 54. Ron & Carol Cobert and Lee & Val Maule were second with a 57. Closest-to-the-pin on No. 8 was Elaine Orr at 4-1.