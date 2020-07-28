The Lake June West golfers have been battling the heat and the weather the past few weeks, but have been able to get the best of Mother Nature for the most part.
On Wednesday, July 22, the Men’s League was in action, where the first place team, with a score of 43, consisted of Pete Otway, Mike Rogers, Al Welch, Larry Heath. Right behind in second place was the team of Ron Cobert, Doyan Eades, Jack Lorenz and Dennis Mathew. KP winners were Al Welch (No. 2, 32-6), Mike Rogers (No. 4, 15-5) and Dennis Mathew (No. 8, 10-7).
On Thursday, July 23, it was a Mixed Scramble and the winning team consisted of Doyan Eades, Bobbie Snow, Jo Anne McGill, Margaret Schultz and Don Grill, with a 55. Taking second, with a score of 56, was the team of Larry & Chris Heath, Jim & Panda Burton and Mike Rogers. KP winners were Panda Burton (No. 2, 3-3) and Jim Burton (No. 8, 17-6).
On Monday, July 13, it was the Women’s League in action, where the team of Barb Sydenstricker, Annie Hall, Elaine Orr and Margaret Schultz placed first with a 38 to edge Donna Parmentier, Jo Anne McGill, Panda Burton and Chris Heath, who shot a 39. KP winners were Maragret Schultz (No. 2, 6-8) and Annie Hall (No. 8, 18-1).
The Men’s League was in action on Wednesday, July 15 and the first place team consisted of Ron Cobert, Mike Rogers and Larry Heath, with a 41. Pete Otway, Doyan Eades and Al Welch placed second with a 43 and Tony Notaro, Jack Lorenz and Dennis Mathew were third with a 46. KP winners were Jack Lorenz (No. 2, 42-4; No. 4, 22-9) and Larry Heath (No. 8, 12-2).
It was a Mixed Scramble on Thursday, July 16, where Ron Cobert, Mike Rogers, Margaret Schultz and Don Grill placed first with a 53, while Doyan Eades, Jim & Panda Burton and Bob & Elaine Orr were second with a 54. Tony Notaro, Jo Anne McGill and Larry & Chris Heath were third with a 56. KPs went to Mike Rogers (No. 2, 9-9) and Jim Burton (No. 8, 6-8).