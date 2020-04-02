The Lake June West gold leagues were in action this past week, beginning with the Women’s League on Monday, March 23. The first place team, with a score of 35, consisted of Annie Hall, Janice Pastorelli, Elaine Orr and Margaret Schulltz. In second place, with a score of 36, was the team of Donna Palmatier, Jo Anne McGill, Joyce Swartz, Kay Kallusniak. In third, with 37, was the team of Sandy Page, Jane Roush and Betty Bevard. Closest-to-the-pin on No. 2 was Chris Heath, with a distance of 9-7; KP on No. 4 went to Panda Burton with a distance of 8-8; and Elaine Orr had closest-to-the-pin on No. 8 with a distance of 26-3.
The Men’s League hit the course on Wednesday, March 25, and the first place team, with a score of 41, was Mike Rogers, Bill Connolly and Kirtes Calvery; second place, with a score of 44, went to the team of Tony Notaro, Larry Heath and Bill Fowler; while third Place, with a score of 45, went to the tandem of Pete Otway, George Hay and Dennis Mathew. Closest-tothe-pin on No. 2 went to Klirtes Calvery with a distance of 15-0, George Hay had closest tee shot on No. 4, with a distance of 5-3; and Bill Connolly had KP on No. 8 with a distance of 7-4.
On Thursday, it was Mixed Scramble, with the first place team consisting of Tony Notaro, Jo Ann McGill, Peter Gosselin, Pat Gneski. The winning foursome had a score of 55, which was one stroke better than the second-place team of Ron and Carol Cobert, Mike Rogers and Margaret Schultz. Placing third, with a score of 58, was the team of Larry and Chris Heath and Bob and Elaine Orr. Tony Notaro had closest-to-the-pin on No. 2, with a distance of 10-8, while Larry Heath had KP on No. 8, with a distance of 12-7.