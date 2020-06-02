The Lake June West golf crew has been hitting the links, with league action taking place three times per week.
On Wednesday, May 27, it was the Men’s League on the course and the first-place team consisted of Ron Cobert, Steve Conduit, Jack Lorenz and Bill Fowler with a score of 43. Mike Rogers, Pete Otway and Jack Clegg were second with a 44, while the team of Tony Notaro, Doyan Eades, Larry Heath, Dennis Mathew was third with a score of 45.
Closest-to-the-pins went to Mike Rogers, (No. 2, 14-11); Jack Clegg (No. 4, 9-11); and Tony Notaro (No. 8, 5-3).
On Thursday, May 28, it was a Mixed Scramble and the first-place squad was made-up of Tony Notaro, Jo Anne McGill, Bob and Elaine Orr with a 52. In second place, also with a 52, was the team of Doyan Eades, Jack Clegg, Margaret Schultz and Don Grill. In third place, with a score of 54, was the team of Mike Rogers, Larry and Chris Heath and Ron Cobert. Closest-to-the-pins went to Tony Notato, (No. 2, 8-7) and Doyan Eades, (No. 8, 15-8).
On Monday, May 18, it was Women’s League action, with the team of Donna Palmeiter, Panda Burton and Chris Heath cruising to victory with a score of 35. In second place, with a score of 40, was the team of Annie Hall, Jo Anne McGill and Elaine Orr. Closest-to-the-pin went to Jo Anne McGill on No. 2, with a tee shot 10-9 from the pin.
Wednesday, May, 20, saw the Men’s League in action, where Ron Cobert, George Hay, Steve Condit and Jack Clegg placed first; Tony Notaro, Jack Lorenz, Al Welch and Bill Fowler were second, with the group of Larry Heath, Doyan Eades, Dennis Mathew and Joe Waters placing third. KPs went to George Hay (No. 2, 13-9); Doyan Eades (No. 4, 10-5); and Ron Cobert (No. 8, 9-6).
On Thursday, May 21, it was a Mixed Scramble, with the team of Tony Notaro, Jo Anne McGill, Don Grill, Margaret Schultz placing first with a 51, while Doyan Eades, Bobbie Snow, Jim Lanagaan and George Hay were second with a 53, while Larry and Chris Heath, Barb Sydensstricker, Jack Clegg were third. Closest-to-the-pins went to Bobbie Snow (No. 2, 8-9); Jack Clegg (No. 4, 11-9) and Bob Orr (No. 8, 13-4).
Monday, May 11, was Women’s League action and the team of Barb Sydenstricker, Annie Hall and Panda Burton was first with a score of 38, while Donna Palmatier, Elaine Orr and Chris Heath were second and the team of Jo Anne McGill, Margaret Schultz and Sandy Page placed third. Closest-to-the-pins went to Elaine Orr (No. 2, 17’ 3) and Sandy Page (8, 23-7).
On Wednesday, May 13, it was Men’s League play, with Ron Cobert, Pete Otway, Bill Fowler and Bob Diece placing first and Tony Notaro, Mike Rogers, Larry Heath and Jack Clegg taking second. KPs went to Ron Cobert (No. 2, 6-1); Bill Fowler (No. 4, 10-10); and Ron Cobert (No. 8, 3-7).
In Mixed Scramble action on Thursday, May 14, it was the team of Tony Notaro, Jo Anne McGill, Bob & Elaine Orr and Mike Rogers taking first and Larry and Chris Heath, Ron Cobert and Don Grill placing second. Closest-to-the-pins went to Don Grill (16-8) and Elaine Orr (No. 8, 8-2).