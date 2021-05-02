The staff, owners, agents, and Lake & Land Realty are proud to present their quarterly sales awards to Sandey Todd and Audrey Asciutto.
Todd said, “My clients have different motivations for the sale or purchase of real estate. They all deserve a qualified agent whose sincere focus is to make their dream come true and their fortune to increase. I am that girl!”
This is how she was able to outperform other agents in the number of units listed and units sold with 13 properties listed, and over $1,000,000 sold.
Asciutto led in both volume listed and volume sold with $1,194,900 sold by March 31st.
“With almost 10 years in the business, I have been able to cultivate a customer-first focused business. When you are ready to buy or sell, remember that I am your Sebring Realtor and I am ready to work for you,” she said.
These agents have worked to represent their buyers and sellers and their efforts are recognized. Sandey Todd can be reached at 863-449-0007; Audrey Asciutto at 863-273-0308. Call Lake & Land Realty at 863-659-4777.