This home is located at 2492 Lake Letta Drive in Avon Park. It is priced at $224,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Enjoy beautiful Florida sunsets over Lake Letta in this sprawling four-bedroom, two-bath lakeside home. Entering the home, you will love the formal living room with gas-burning fireplace.
The kitchen has solid surface countertops and multi-level, solid wood cabinetry. There is a pass through from the kitchen to the family room making it easy to entertain family and friends.
The family room is huge and will be sure to fit all of your furniture. There are lovely lake views with plenty of windows overlooking Lake Letta.
The awesome split floor plan has two guest bedrooms on one side of the home and the master and fourth bedroom on the other. The large master bedroom has an attached master bath with tiled walk-in shower.
The indoor laundry room has a massive walk-in pantry.
There is a large screened patio out back nearly measuring the length of the home with an additional lakeside deck. Park your boat on your dock and easily get on the lake. There is an attached two-car carport and additional storage room with garage door.
