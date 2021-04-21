LAKE PLACID — Mayor John Holbrook recognized several Purple Heart Medal recipients after proclaiming Lake Placid to be a Purple Heart Town. After reading Proclamation 2021-01, Holbrook invited the men onto the dais to give them the proclamation and posed for a picture. On their way up to the podium, the veterans were met with a standing ovation and a round of applause. The proclamation was read by Holbrook during the regular town council meeting last week at the Lake Placid Government Center.
The men recognized were Doug Taite, Commander of the Military Order Chapter of Purple Heart Chapter 601 Harry Mash, Fred Arbelo and Doug Tuck.
The proclamation declares the residents of the Town of Lake Placid have “great admiration and utmost regard for all the men and women who selflessly served their country and the town in the armed forces.”
The proclamation also stated the veterans sacrificed time with their families and entered harm’s way for freedom. Many veterans from the town earned the Purple Heart Medal by becoming wounded or loosing their lives in engagement with an enemy.
County Veteran Service Officer and Staff Sgt. in the United States Reserves Denise Williams was in attendance for the Proclamation.
“I’m proud of my hometown of Lake Placid for honoring those who had made sacrifices or who made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said.
The Purple Heart Medal is the oldest military medal and was created by then-General George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit, which would later become the Purple Heart, according to USO.com. Since then, there have been 1.8 million medals awarded. The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor has a Roll of Honor where you can search for a recipient at thepurpleheart.com.