LAKE PLACID — The Town Council agreed to increase the pay of 13 Public Works employees Monday night, making way for the town’s $6.3 million budget for 2022.
The council had set the budget at previous meetings, but learned two weeks ago that it needed to adjust the budget to raise the pay of some town employees.
The council debated two options Monday night.
The first option, to increase starting pay from $11.40 to $13 an hour for 13 positions, would require $18,920.12 in budget adjustments in the Public Works Department, Public Works Director Alan Keefer told the council.
“These changes could put the department at a higher competitive rate, which would ideally attract a larger candidate pool to fill open positions,” Keefer wrote in the agenda item.
The second option would have raised the hourly starting pay of those Public Works employees from $11.40 to $12.06 an hour. That option would have cost the town $6,528.50.
Council Member Ray Royce noted that the money would be found in the enterprise fund in the solid waste budget and would not increase the size of next year’s budget.
Florida voters approved a $15 an hour minimum wage in 2020; employers have until 2026 to meet that requirement.
Noting that town employees make less money than Lake Placid retail employees, Council Member Debra Worley suggested increasing starting pay for all hourly wage employees, “otherwise we’re going to have to be doing this all the time.”
The council set the millage, or property tax rate, for 2022 at 3.25 mills, which is less than the rolled-back rate of 3.2540 mills by -0.12%.