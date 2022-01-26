LAKE PLACID –— The town wants to borrow $1.66 million from Florida’s State Revolving Fund to pay for the construction of a water main connecting the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center to the town’s drinking water treatment facility.
On Monday, Jan. 13, the council approved the application to borrow the money from the state revolving fund. Council approved an ordinance that gives Mayor John Holbrook the right to sign contracts and agreements to secure the loan.
According to a cover letter Town Attorney Ben Harris III wrote to Angela Knecht, the revolving fund’s program administrator, the water main will be owned by the town and will be available to serve residents along its path.
The town wants to secure the SRF loan with revenue from the water bills paid by town residents, businesses and the conference center. The town also will provide a rate agreement via an ordinance that will establish how much the conference center will pay for its water every month.
“The agreed surcharge will be sufficient to … pay the SRF loan and would be the only water revenue pledged to secure the loan,” Harris wrote.
Not only that, but the conference center will back up the town’s SRF loan with a payment bond made out to the town.
The town also promised to complete construction of the water system within 450 days of receiving the loan, followed quickly by a signed and sealed request for approval to turn the system into operation.
The work will help the conference center meet Florida Department of Health requirements regarding its drinking and wastewater systems.