LAKE PLACID — In February, someone hacked the computers monitoring the water supply in Oldsmar, a city in Pinellas County. The cyber criminals increased the amount of lye in the water a hundredfold.
Auditors who reviewed the Town of Lake Placid’s computer networks warned the Town Council Tuesday night that it should continue improving its anti-hacking measures to prevent cyber attacks.
“While all attacks are difficult to eliminate, we simply wanted to recommend that you continue to develop and maintain a functioning Cybersecurity Risk Management Program,” auditors wrote in Mauldin & Jenkins annual review of the town’s financial systems.
Lake Placid already has had its systems tested, possibly by a data-erasing virus.
“The town did, at one point, experience lost data,” said Rachel Osborne, Lake Placid’s finance director. “Two years ago, a town staff member clicked on something, and it deleted files ,but we quickly got those important files back.”
Town Administrator Phil Williams told the Highlands News-Sun that the town receives updates on the latest hacking and software threats and acts on them before attacks happen.
“It’s hard for me, because I like to boast about how seriously we have taken cybersecurity,” the soft-spoken Williams said. “I get emails, as recently as last weekend, telling us, ‘Watch out for these viruses and attacks.”
For years, the town has used various methods to protect its networks, though he didn’t give details.
“One of our strategies is, ‘Back up, back up, back up our data,” he said. “It’s about having the right virus software on the network, as well as good practices internally. We use password protection, and I am a big advocate of cloning your hard drive and keeping a copy.”
Daniel Anderson of Mauldin & Jenkins told Lake Placid Town Council members that their Cybersecurity Risk Management Program should also include monitoring and testing of controls in place. Other aspects of a complete Cybersecurity Risk Management Program include regular testing of the organization’s back-ups.
Williams agrees: “We don’t let our guard down,” he said.