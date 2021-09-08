LAKE PLACID — Car enthusiasts from around Highlands Country brought their shiny show cars to the Lake Placid Journal Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 4th. The Labor Day Car Show was sponsored by Lake Country Cruisers and Highlands County Corvettes.
Those manning the check in, information and raffle tent were Pete Richie, Ron Ellerman and Scott Teeters.
“This group is pretty tight knit as everyone knows each other. Events are usually through word of mouth. We just love getting together with other car enthusiasts,” Ellerman said.
“We’re thankful that the brewery owner let us use this lot for the event. The location is great.”
This was just a fun car show, which they call ‘Show & Shine’. There was no judging. A plaque was awarded, commemorating the event, to the winner of the raffle drawing.
Bill Test brought his white 1962 Corvette. “That year, they only made convertibles with hard tops. This has the original engine and drive train. I take the car out and about and actually won in the Caladium Festival several years in a row.”
Ronald Davis showed off his black 1927 Ford Coupe Rat Rod. “It’s got a Chevy rear end and a 302 Cobra Ford engine. I’ve had it about six years. It’s been fun to own and gives me something to do. I enjoy riding in it and bringing it to the car shows.”
Steve Oldfield, Robert Fee and Robert Scobee were checking out a Corvette that was the Official Pace Car in the 62nd Annual Indianapolis 500 mile race on May 28, 1978.
A 2004 blue Corvette owed by Lloyd Hill was on display. “It’s a commemorative edition. I’ve had it about five years and it’s my fun toy. I like to go to shows and talk to others and have a number of trophies.”
A bright orange 2021 Corvette was a gift Rhonwen Gavagni bought for herself as a reward for graduating college. She was polishing it up at the show.
“I’ve always loved these cars. I had a 2011 and when they came out in orange, I bought a 2019. I recently upgraded to a 2021. It’s my baby!,” she said.
Fred Panasik brought his blue 1996 Dodge Ram truck. “It’s the 1996 Indy Pace Truck and only has 60,000 miles. I’ve had it about 25 years and bought it new. It still has the original price sticker on the window.”
Panasik collects cars, bikes and motorcycles. He also collects vehicles, automotive memorabilia and is passionate about his collection, which is housed in three garages and a barn.
Snowie Naturals was on site to provide some cold treats as it was a very hot day. Those that attended did not seem to mind the heat as they were more interested in the vast array of vehicles, visiting with friends and just talking about cars.
Ted and Susie Pierce were taking a break with Tommy Lee and Tina Noel. “We’re just having some safe outside fun today.”