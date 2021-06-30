LAKE PLACID — The Town Council has approved alcohol sales permits for the Lake Placid Jaycees and a local winery to provide beer and wine at the 30th Annual Caladium Festival in Stuart Park.
The second vendor, Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, plans to hold wine tastings and sell the wine made from the grapes they grow.
The temporary licenses limit sales inside Stuart and Devane parks downtown. Alcohol vendors must offer armbands to people who have proved they are at least 21 years old and beer and wine must be served in specific cups. Vendors also must provide monitors to ensure compliance.
It goes without saying: The Lake Placid Police Department will assist in monitoring alcohol usage.
The popular festival, which runs from July 26-28, features a historic car and bike show, arts and crafts vendors, a 5K race, and other great events.
For more information, call the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce at 863-465-4331.