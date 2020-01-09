LAKE PLACID — When Janan Campbell had his choice from Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, there were plenty of options available for him to choose from. But instead of asking to meet a movie star or an athlete, Janan settled on asking for a tree house so his entire family could spend time in it together.
“It really describes the family nature of what we do,” said Richard Kelly, chief operating officer for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. “A lot of wishes involve the family whether they’re traveling or having a tree house. The fact that he wanted this because he has such a large family is really heart-warming for us.”
His parents, Dawn and Keith Campbell, said that exemplifies the type of person Janan, 7, is perfectly.
“We adopted Janan from China and he was critically ill, obviously he’s critically ill, so he came from an orphanage where he didn’t have a family,” Keith said. “He wanted all of the family to be able to sleep in the tree house, so it’s pretty special to us that he’s grabbed onto us as a family.”
The term “tree house” doesn’t really describe what the folks from Lake Placid’s GSF Enterprises built for Janan, who has cardiac issues.
“We contacted GSF and they had a vision for it,” Kelly said. “The family had a vision of what they wanted, but GSF went above and beyond and it’s a palace.”
Janan’s tree house has a zip-line area, a climbing rock, a crossing bridge and plenty more, ranging from his initial on the walkway to flooring on the inside of the actual tree house.
“It’s amazing,” Keith said. “It’s more than we ever dreamed of. He started saying he wanted a zip-line and all this stuff, but I couldn’t imagine it would be like this.”
Along with the tree house and the extras came a fence for the yard, along with a porch swing so Janan’s wheelchair-bound siblings could also enjoy some outside time.
“We’ve never had this fenced in,” Dawn said. “It’s been awesome that we can really get out.”
Kelly said he wanted to thank the volunteers, supporters, donors and especially GSF Enterprises, who was on hand for the “grand opening.”
“You can tell this means something to them,” Kelly said. “We really appreciate them.”
Keith said he wanted to thank Make-A-Wish and GSF Enterprises, along with his church.
“All the people who came here today have been praying for Janan back when he was in China and praying that he’d be healthy enough to live through the flight,” he said.
Dawn echoed her husband’s sentiments.
“I have to thank Make-A-Wish, especially Miss Fran, our wish granter,” she said. “She makes Cinderella’s godmother look kind of wimpy. She went over the top for us.”
Dawn also had plenty of good things to say about GSF.
“Gregg Foster and his daughter Brooke and Kyle (Clement) — what they did was amazing,” she said. “They did a lot on their own time – a big ‘thank you’ to them.”
And there was one additional party Dawn was grateful for — somebody who made everything possible many years ago.
“The Smoaks donated this lot to us when we first got the house about 10 years ago,” Dawn said. “We had no idea that one day we would get Janan, who wasn’t even supposed to survive, and then one day grant his wish because the Smoaks donated a lot. God has a hand in all of us and we’re very thankful for all He’s done.”