LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid boys soccer team had to battle, but when the game ended it was the Green Dragons who came away with the 3-2 win at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field on Friday. With the win, the Dragons improved to 2-1-3 on the season. Okeechobee dropped to 2-3.

From the start it was a very high energy game, Okeechobee scored first, eight minutes into the first half, but that seemed to adrenalize Lake Placid. Just two minutes after the Brahmans goal, Edson Becerra, assisted by Aaron Mojica, was able to score on Okeechobee, tying the game 1.

Recommended for you