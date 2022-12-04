LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid boys soccer team had to battle, but when the game ended it was the Green Dragons who came away with the 3-2 win at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field on Friday. With the win, the Dragons improved to 2-1-3 on the season. Okeechobee dropped to 2-3.
From the start it was a very high energy game, Okeechobee scored first, eight minutes into the first half, but that seemed to adrenalize Lake Placid. Just two minutes after the Brahmans goal, Edson Becerra, assisted by Aaron Mojica, was able to score on Okeechobee, tying the game 1.
The Brahmas took the lead again with 16 minutes left in the half, but again the tenacity of the Green Dragons paid off. With 14 minutes left in the half they were able to score, Edvin Reyes took control of the ball, passed it to Becerra for the score, tying the game at 2 going into halftime.
The first 30 minutes of the second half was a constant battle for the ball, however Lake Placid was able to score another goal, taking the lead 3-2. Once again, Becerra was the player who scored giving him a hat trick for the game. This time he was assisted by Eliazar Palacios. The Green Dragons were able to maintain their lead and defend their net against the Okeechobee Brahmans leaving the final score 3-2 for Lake Placid.
Goalkeeper Ryan Hutzenlaub was named Most Valuable Player for the game. According to Coach Alix Jolicoeur, the team owed their win to him. Hutzenlaub had a total of seven saves in this game.
“It was a close hard fought game, the boys played well and with character”, stated Coach Jolicoeur. He was pleased to see the overlapping that they had been working on being executed but said they need to be first to the ball, they need to be a little bit more aggressive.
He added that their next game he feels will be another hard-fought game but as long as they are able to play like they did tonight and be first to the ball they should prevail once again.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons play the Hardee Wildcats next, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.