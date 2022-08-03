LAKE PLACID — If you want to give your opinion on how the town of Lake Placid spends your tax dollars, you will have a chance at this evening’s open budget hearing.
The first of two August Town Council budget discussions is tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Placid Government Center, at 1069 US. 27 North.
Council members will listen as each of the town’s department heads – such as the police chief, and the heads of engineering, public works, transportation, and others – describe their needs for next year. Here are a few of the items to be debated:
- Wages are slated to increase $1 per hour, per employee as part of the state mandate to raise minimum wage to $15
- The overall increase for liability insurance will be from 11% to 13%
- Police department overtime wages to decrease by $12,000
- Proposed utility rate increases for 2022-2023
- Audit fee per grant proposal is $25,000, plus $4,000 for each major program single audit
Finance Director Rachel Osborne and other town officials will put together a budget at a time of inflation, which affects the cost of office supplies like paper, ink, printing supplies, and other equipment. Liability insurance could rise as much as 13%, and the town must raise employee hourly wages to get closer to the $15 an hour minimum.
The cost of electricity, gas and other commodities make running the town more expensive.
This year’s budget (2021-2022) was set at $6.354 million. The council is eyeing a slightly higher budget tonight but the goal, as in past years, is to reduce property taxes in town.
The second public budget hearing is next week, Aug. 10.
The council finalizes the town’s budget with two readings, or votes – one on Sept. 12 and the second on Sept. 19.