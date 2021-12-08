LAKE PLACID — Carol Mills, a co-founder of the Lake Placid Caladium Co-op, said, “We put up a new roof on the 10,000-square-foot building at 132 Interlake Blvd. in 2004. The cost then was $30,000. We need a new roof again and we received a quote for $80,000.” A fundraiser has begun to raise money for the new roof.
The Co-op began in 1992. Local artists were doing weekend shows at fairs throughout the area. It was cumbersome and expensive, so a place where they could display their work was needed. “We traveled around to see how other counties with a building location were able to display and sell their creations,” Mills said.
Bubba’s IGA grocery store on Interlake Boulevard had laid idle for 10 years. The Co-op purchased the building from a local bank. This year they celebrate 30 years of offering artists a place to display and sell their paintings, fine art, baskets, furniture, clothing, toys and accessories.
The artists become members by paying a full membership fee of $150 or full employed membership of $212.50 to the Co-op. They receive 75% for each of their items sold and the Co-op receives 25%. Members are then required to work counter hours as well as special event hours. Samples of the potential member’s work must be approved before membership is offered to assure the art sold in the Co-op is of high quality.
A handmade clock made from cypress knee will be won by a lucky person with a drawing to be held Dec. 18. The clock was made and donated by local artist and woodworker Mack Payne. It is valued at $350. Tickets can be purchased at the Co-op for $1 or six chances for $5. The Co-op is opened Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clock is on display.
The Co-op is usually closed on Sundays but will be opened Sunday, Dec. 12, when the U.S. Sugar Express steam locomotive will be bringing passengers to Lake Placid from Clewiston to visit the shops and have lunch at local establishments.
A second drawing will be held Jan. 8 and again March 12. It is a “Quarter Auction,” where guests can purchase a paddle for $8. They can bid on a variety of donated baskets filled with goodies from wine, glasses, gift certificates and donated art work.
A third drawing will offer a prize of an original water color painting by local artist Dotti Bade. On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Co-op will hold a Valentine’s themed tea party for a cost of $25.
The members are planning to write for a facilities grant from the state where they will match local donations to pay for the new roof.
Member Linda Carr said, “We are planning to present donors who make a gift (amount to be decided) a fired caladium painted tile, which will carry the name of the business, individual or person memorialized. The tiles will adorn the front of the building to recognize their gift.”
The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-op is your destination for a one-stop shopping experience. Their brochure states, “We celebrate Christmas every day of the year.”
Beginning in January you can join ongoing or one-time classes in many art venues. They include China painting class, a weaving work shop on a loom, beginners acrylic, one stroke painting, crochet classes on Fridays, clay puzzle, glass painting and slumping classes, water color, held weekly, clay gnomes for your yard or house, and 3-D acrylic class. These are just a few of the opportunities offered.
You can call the Co-op at 863-699-5940 for information about upcoming classes and membership. You can also stop by to shop for beautiful Christmas gifts and purchase a raffle ticket for the cypress knee clock. You need not be present for the drawing. Check them out online at CaladiumArts.org.