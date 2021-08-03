Lake Placid Caladium Festival thanks the Heartland
We live in an amazing community and the success of the 2021 Caladium Festival proves it.
In a year when everyone’s world was turned upside down because of COVID, we were not sure what to expect. But we started planning for this year’s festival immediately after canceling last year’s festival. We held our breath, we waited, and we hoped.
When we kicked off the festival on Friday, July 23, it was incredible – everyone had returned and brought friends. Our caladium grower families were there showing off their beautiful plants that makes us the “Caladium Capital of the World.” More than 115 vendors were there selling a wide assortment of beautiful fine art, creative handmade crafts, and delicious food. The Car Show was there with 205 classic car entries. Toby’s Clown College was there painting faces and making balloon animals. Our first responders, the Lake Placid Police Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue were there keeping everyone safe. The Town of Lake Placid public works team was there keeping everything tidy. And we all welcomed more than 20,000 guests who enjoyed all the fun and entertainment our festival had to offer, in a year that took so much away.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce thanks the Heartland community for supporting our Caladium Festival because it took everyone’s hard work and hospitality to make it a success. Mark your calendars for the 2022 Caladium Festival, which will be held on July 29-31. We look forward to seeing you there.
Jennifer Bush
Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce executive director