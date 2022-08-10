LAKE PLACID — The Town Council will not hold a second August budget meeting and instead move on to its first budget public hearing on Sept. 12. It will approve the budget on Sept. 19.
“We ironed out our major budget questions in one night,” said Mayor John Holbrooke of the Aug. 3 budget workshop. The success meant there was no need for a second budget workshop on Aug. 10.
This year’s budget (2021-2022) was set at $6.354 million; the final budget number for 2022-2023 — still unfinalized – will be presented and debated during the Sept. 12 public hearing.
Town department heads expressed their line item budget wishes during the town’s first budget workshop on Aug. 3. Though the council approved a tentative millage rate of 3.25 on July 11, the council has decided to reduce it to 3.10, which it will finalize during final voting on Sept. 19.
That represents $3.10 per $100,000 of a home’s value.
The good news is the town of 2,557 residents has a stable budget and good reserves, which makes it possible to reduce property taxes.
Vice Mayor Ray Royce said the budget will be about the same amount as this year’s.
“There have not been significant changes to the budget numbers, there were a few questions about insurance costs and solid waste billing, but they will be ironed out by the September hearings,” Royce said.
In 2021, for instance, the town took in $781,538 in property taxes while the police department’s budget was $943,216. The biggest budget items this year were utilities ($2.4 million), buildings and property management ($1.1 million) and recreation ($522,917).
Property taxes are not the town’s only source of revenue. It takes in more than $1 million in sales and use tax; $215,000 in franchise fees (rent that utility companies pay the city to use rights of ways); and $158,000 in Highlands County recreation money, and money from other sources.
Though the town may collect less property tax from each property owner in next year’s budget, that does not mean homeowners will see a lower property tax rate from the county property appraiser. That’s because everyone’s property is worth more this year than last year. When the county adds its property tax rate on the bill, property owners could still have to write a larger check.
“In Highlands County, the overall property valuation is up 11% more than it was last year,” Royce said. “Houses are worth more, commercial businesses are worth more, orange groves (I don’t know how) are worth more.”