LAKE PLACID – Qualifying for Lake Placid Town council races begins today at noon and ends at noon Friday, Feb. 18.
The candidates must also name their campaign treasurer by the Feb. 18 deadline.
According to City Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman, three seats are coming up for election: those held by Debra Ann Worley, Mayor John Holbrook, and Gregory Sapp. All three are veteran council members, who so far, are running unopposed for another term.
To qualify, the candidate must be a legally qualified voter and a permanent resident of the Town of Lake Placid.
Worley is running on her record of cleaning up the lakes around the town and her goal of improving sidewalks, roads, and other infrastructure in town.
Holbrook has been an elected official for almost 20 years, and would like to serve another term, he told the Highlands News-Sun. He has defined what Lake Placid mayors do, continually meeting with town associations, groups and fraternal organizations to get their pulse on town issues.
Sapp, a man with a good sense of humor but spare in his words during council meetings, wants to complete the sidewalk to the baseball diamonds in Lake June Park. He also wants to develop a regular street light repair program so bulbs are replaced as soon as they go out.
The polling place, First Baptist Church at 119 East Royal Palm Ave., will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
If you have any questions about voter registration, polling locations or vote by mail, please call the Supervisor of Elections’ Office at (863) 402-6655.