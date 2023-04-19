Every town has one: Boot Hill, Marble Orchard, Bone Garden.
In Lake Placid, it’s called Oak Hill Cemetery.
The 20-acre cemetery, which sits on a hill on the east side of U.S. 27, is owned and operated by the town. The town sets its prices for mausoleum spots, burial plots and niches for burial urns by ordinance.
While the concrete and stucco sign at the entrance to the cemetery is still intact, the smaller Oak Hill Cemetery sign at the corner of U.S. 27 and St. John Road was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Councilmember Nell Frewin-Hays said.
“Ian took that sign and damaged it significantly,” Frewin-Hays said, “A crew picked up the pieces but it needs to be replaced.”
Alan Keefer, the town’s public works director, told the Lake Placid Town Council at its April 10 meeting that he was pricing a new sign for the cemetery.
According to Keifer, the sign will be constructed of synthetic concrete that resembles stone, similar to the one in front of Ibanez Gardens on Interlake Boulevard.
“It will be double-sided, measuring 4 feet by 6 feet, with a two-foot high concrete pad below it,” Keifer told the council.
The stone could cost about $4,000, he said.
“We need something to indicate the cemetery is on that road,” Frewin-Hays said.
Keefer made the announcement as the council discussed updating its sign ordinances and code.
“The discussion needs to be had,” Frewin-Hays said. “Everywhere I’ve ever lived, there are issues with signs. It’s always a tricky ordinance, someone always wants a waiver.”
Keefer also will have to follow the town’s sign code when he installs the new sign at the cemetery, Town Administrator Bert Harris told him.
The town has long-term plans for the cemetery. In December 2021, the council approved the town’s purchase of a 27-acre orange grove for $221,750.
The town could use the new land as an extension of the present cemetery fills in the coming years. The council also considered using “COVID money” to install a light at St. John Street.