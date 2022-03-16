First Assembly yard sale
LAKE PLACID — First Assembly of God Women’s Ministry is holding a yard sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the church gym, 327 Plumosa St. (behind Golden Corral).
St. Francis yard sale
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Store will be having its annual yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the store, 43 Lake June Road. All medical supplies are free. For further information, call 863-465-0051.
Fun with Flowers and Kids
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is hosting a parent/child floral arranging class at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the porch of the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. This activity will start promptly at 11 a.m. so plan to come 10 minutes early to get your supplies. There is a $3 charge and please bring a mug or tea cup along with clippers or scissors. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. You may sign up at the Lake Placid library children’s desk or by calling Carol Lambert at 717-917-8782.
Wekiva Summer Camp
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is looking for campers to attend Wekiva Springs Summer Camp operated by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. There are one-week sessions available for boys’ week (June 26 to July 2) and girls’ weeks (July 17-23) or (July 24-30). Registration is required online at wekivayouthcamp.org. For information, call registrar at 321-632-3861 or email wyeregistrar@gmail.com. Sponsorships are available – please contact the Lake Placid Garden Club, Sandy Otway at 863-699-1575 or 863-633-8268. The $210 fee will be paid by the Garden Club. Registration deadline is Monday, April 4.
Homes & Garden Holiday Tour
LAKE PLACID — Homes and gardens are needed for our holiday home and garden tour on Dec. 3. The Lake Placid Garden Club will have their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour and we are looking for homes and gardens to show off. If you reside in Lake Placid and would be interested in participating in the tour either showing your home or garden, please contact one of the following members: Karen Denning at 317-395-4912 or Brenda Stevens at 561-201-2130.