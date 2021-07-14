Caladium Festival dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Jaycees are sponsoring a Caladium Festival dance Saturday, July 24 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. at the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, 2137 U.S. 27 South. Josh Blevins is the featured entertainment. The Lodge will close at 6 p.m., and the $10 cover charge for the dance begins at 8 p.m.
Eighth annual Stop the Violence outreach, food gifting
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc will be hosting its eighth annual Stop the Violence giveaway on August 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last), in Highlands County. Two locations will be set up, one in Lake Placid Florida on Crestmore Drive, and the second in Sebring on MLK Blvd. in front of the Hope Center. This year’s event will have music, fellowship and food bags to be given out to families in need. Last year The Holy Trap Ministries provided over 500 food bags to the families in Highlands County. Come out and enjoy what the Lord can do. To donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations please visit our website at www.theholytrapministries.org or call 863-633-0145 for pick up. The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is located at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14, Sebring, FL 33870.