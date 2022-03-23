Square Dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promemaders will host its last square dance of the season on Thursday, March 24, at the Sunshine RV Resort, State Road 70 east of U.S. 27. Mike Gormley will call MS/PLUS from 7-9 pm. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
St. Francis yard sale
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Store will be having its annual yard sale on March 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be bargains galore; all medical supplies are free. The store is at 43 Lake June Road. For further information, call 863-465-0051
Economic Empowerment workshop
LAKE PLACID — The Greater Love Church of God in Christ is holding a workshop Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. until noon on “How to Start a Business” and another workshop from 1-3 p.m. on “How to Rebuild Your Credit.” The instructor is Pastor Kimberly Massey, Certified Mortgage Underwriter and Executive Business Consultants. The location is 143 Vision St. It is free and open to the public. For further information, call 863-732-6442.
Fun with Flowers & Kids
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is hosting a parent/child floral arranging class on Saturday, April 9 starting at 11 a.m. on the porch of the Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. This activity will start promptly at 11 a.m. so plan to come 10 minutes early to get your supplies. There is a $3 charge. Bring a mug or tea cup along with clippers or scissors. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. You may sign up at the Lake Placid library children’s desk or by calling Carol Lambert at 717-917-8782.
Art in the Gardens
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Spring Art In The Gardens at the beautiful Ibanez Gardens, 412 W. Interlake Blvd., will be held. A nice mix of painting, jewelry making, pottery, and mixed arts will be displayed for sale. In addition to beautiful gardens and art, the Chop House Food Truck will offer delicious food. There will be live music by Martin Rimoldi and Friends, and beer and wine will be available. Admission is free. Call 863-465-2618 for further information.
Wekiva Summer Camp
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is looking for campers to attend Wekiva Springs Summer Camp operated by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. There are one-week sessions available as follow: boys week (June 26 to July 2) and girls weeks (July 17-23) or (July 24-30). Registration is required online at www.wekivayouthcamp.org. Phone number of registrar is 321-632-3861. Email is wyeregistrar@gmail.com. Sponsorships are available. Contact the Lake Placid Garden Club, Sandy Otway 863-699-1575 or 863-633-8268. The $210 fee will be paid by the Garden Club. Registration deadline is Monday, April 4.
Homes & Gardens holiday tour
LAKE PLACID — Homes and Gardens are needed for the holiday home and garden tour on Dec. 3. The Lake Placid Garden Club will have their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour and we are looking for homes and gardens to show off. If you reside in Lake Placid and would be interested in participating in the tour either showing your home or garden, contact one of the following members: Karen Denning at 317-395-4912 or Brenda Stevens at 561-201-2130.