The Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — The church welcomed new worship leaders the first Sunday of August. They are Tara and Pastor Derek Hickman. Tara is an excellent pianist and they sing duets; Derek sings solos. They lead the Worship music at the 10:45 a.m. service. Rev. Tim Taylor is the senior pastor of the Church. The church is located at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. Phone 863-446-1339.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store will not be able to reopen Sept. 1. New opening date TBA. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road, in Lake Placid.
LP Garden Club hosting holiday home & garden tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club presents the 11th Annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” at the Holiday Cafe and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets available from Garden Club members for $15 donation. To reserve tickets, call Julie at 702-994-9739 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the Holiday Cafe. Proceeds support scholarships, camperships and sponsorships for local youth. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines.
Lake Placid tennis needs doubles players
LAKE PLACID — Looking for Lake Placid Doubles Tennis Players – Inviting men and women of all skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursdays 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High School tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text 863-633-9450 for more information.