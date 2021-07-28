Placid Lakes Baptist Church
LAKE PLACID — Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:15-8:15 p.m. on July 26-30, each evening. Ages 4 (by 9-01-21) through adults are invited to visit Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy! Classes will be in the Fellowship Hall, behind the church building at 116 Cleveland Ave., NE, Lake Placid, for Bible study, music, crafts and games. Supper is provided at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call 863-465-5126.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road, in Lake Placid.
Eighth annual Stop the Violence outreach, food gifting
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will host its eighth annual Stop the Violence giveaway on Aug. 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last) in Highlands County. Two locations will be set up, one in Lake Placid Florida on Crestmore Drive, and the second in Sebring on MLK Boulevard in front of the Hope Center. This year’s event will have music, fellowship and food bags to be given out to families in need. Last year The Holy Trap Ministries provided over 500 food bags to the families in Highlands County. Come out and enjoy what the Lord can do. To donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations please visit our website at www.theholytrapministries.org or call 863-633-0145 for pick up. The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14, Sebring, FL 33870.