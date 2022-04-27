Children’s Advocacy events
LAKE PLACID — In observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Children’s Advocacy Center is sponsoring these events: Wednesday, April 27 is story time at the Lake Placid Library at 10 a.m. with therapy dogs, Stella and Trey. Friday, April 29 again will be Reading Rounds on Facebook. For further information, call the Children’s Advocacy Center at 863-402-6845.
Wekiva Summer Camp
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is looking for campers to attend Wekiva Springs Summer Camp operated by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. There are one-week sessions available as follow:
Boys week (June 26 to July 2)
Girls weeks (July 17 to July 23) or (July 24 to July 30)
Registration is required online at www.wekivayouthcamp.org. Phone number of registrar is 321-632-3861. Email is wyeregistrar@gmail.com. Sponsorships are available — please contact the Lake Placid Garden Club, Sandy Otway 863-699-1575 or 863-633-8268. The $210 fee will be paid by the Garden Club. Registration deadline is Monday, April 4.
Homes & Gardens holiday tour
LAKE PLACID — Homes and Gardens are needed for our holiday home and garden tour on Dec. 3. The Lake Placid Garden Club will have their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour and we are looking for homes and gardens to show off. If you reside in Lake Placid and would be interested in participating in the tour either showing your home or garden, please contact one of the following members: Karen Denning at 317-395-4912 or Brenda Stevens at 561-201-2130.