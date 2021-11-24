Depot Museum open
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park Ave. is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other hours for group tours available by calling 863-465-1775. Come learn about the wonderful history of the Caladium Capital of the World.
Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club’s 11th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to the “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. For more information, call 863-243-3576 or 561-201-2130. Proceeds benefit local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Church Christmas bazaar
LAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be held in the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. The ladies of the church’s beautiful handmade quilts will be the star of this bazaar, but they will also have various vendors, a bake sale and soup bar and Christmas decorations for purchase.
Highlands Concert Band performs
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music with two Christmas concerts this year. Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. the band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. Thursday, Dec. 9, also at 7 p.m., the band will perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at South Florida State College, U.S. 27, Avon Park. The band will perform many familiar Christmas songs, including “Sleigh Ride,” “Silent Night” and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to join the Concert Band for “The Spirit of Christmas” concerts. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Tennis needs doubles players
LAKE PLACID — Men and women of all skill levels are wanted to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text 863-633-9450 for more information.