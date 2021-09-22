St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church thrift store reopens
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church thrift store reopened on Monday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. It is at 43 Lake June Road.
Lake Placid Woman’s Club chicken dinner fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club is having a chicken dinner fundraiser. Mark your calendar for Oct. 27th for a barbecued half chicken, green beans, slaw and a roll. The donation is $10 per preorder ticket. The proceeds are for local community service projects and student scholarships. Hartzell’s will do the cooking at 350 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, from 4-6 p.m. for pickup. Call Paula Fabik for more information or tickets, 863-835-2419.
Lake Placid Garden Club holiday home & garden tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club’s 11th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour is set from 11-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to the “Giving Tree” at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. For more information, call 863-243-3576 or 561-201-2130. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season!