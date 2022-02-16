Jazsmin Ganaban on dean’s list
FINDLAY, Ohio — Jazsmin Ganaban, of Lake Placid, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Valdosta State honors Jasmin Reyes
VALDOSTA, Georgia — Jasmin Reyes, of Lake Placid, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Valdosta State University. To qualify for dean’s list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
County to help Veterans
As a way for Highlands County Veteran Services staff to help more veterans and their family members in our community, staff will be holding hours at each of the three local libraries beginning this month.
Every second Tuesday of each month, VSO staff will be at the Lake Placid Memorial Library (205 W. Interlake Blvd.) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Every third Tuesday of each month, VSO staff will be at the Sebring Public Library (319 W. Center Ave.) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Every fourth Tuesday of each month, VSO staff will be at the Avon Park Public Library (100 N. Museum Ave.) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you are a local veteran, family member of one, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, please call 863-402-6623.
Square dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promemaders will host a square dance on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 7-9 p.m., at the Sunshine RV Resort, State Road 70 east of U.S. 27. Sam Dunn will call MS/PLUS. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Friends of Istokpoga meeting
LAKE PLACID — Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., the Friends of Istokpoga will hold their winter general membership meeting at the Lorida Community Center. Officers for 2022 will be elected. Main speaker will be Beacham Furse, biological administrator for the Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), who will give a PowerPoint presentation about the FWC management plan for Lake Istokpoga. Furse has been working on the lake for over 25 years and is very knowledgeable of it. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. Also, you can pay your 2022 dues at that time.
Learn the art of clowning
LAKE PLACID — Toby’s Clown School is about to start another class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-20 at Toby’s Clown School, 109 W. Interlake Blvd. Learn the art of clowning including the types of clowns, makeup, wardrobe, face painting and more. Another class is planned for November. For more information, call 863-465-2920 or 863-243-9470, or visit tobysclownfoundation.org
Purse, Jewelry & Doll Sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Woman’s Club is having a purse, jewelry and doll sale on Feb. 24-26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10 N. Main Ave. Some of the purses are in new or like-new condition. Jewelry and dolls (some in boxes) will also be for sale.
Garden Club plant sale
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the Lake Placid Garden Club will be holding its annual plant sale at the Journal Plaza. Reasonably priced plants. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund for the youth in Lake Placid.
Caladium Arts & Crafts auction
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, March 12, a quarter auction will be held at the Caladium Arts & Crafts facility at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. The doors will open at 10 a.m.; the auction starts at 11 a.m. and continues until it’s over. Tickets on sale now at Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-operative, Inc. $8 cash. Call 863-699-5940 for more information.