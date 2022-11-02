St. Francis of Assisi Christmas bazaar
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., we will have Christmas in November at our church, St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, at 43 Lake June Road. We will have lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces, and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us!! Questions: Call the Church at 863-465-0051.
LP Junior Women’s Club estate sale
The Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring an Estate Sale, proceeds to help local charities and organizations. The date of the Estate Sale is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 2 Chickasaw St. in Lake Placid. Items include: collectibles, antiques/vintage items, items from England/Germany/Switzerland; Depression glass; Federal glass; milk glass; furniture; kitchen items; tools; and, much more.
LPGC collecting food for Manna
LAKE PLACID — Wednesday, Nov. 9, the next meeting of the Lake Placid Garden Club will be at the Lake Placid Town Government Center, 10698 US 27 N. Social will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon; meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Nick Price, LPGC member, will be at the main door of the Town Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. collecting nonperishable items for Manna Ministries to be provided to those in need, hopefully helping them to have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Heartland Pops Band to honor veterans
LAKE PLACID & FROSTPROOF — Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., the Heartland Pops Concert Band, under the direction of Anthony Jones, will present their first tribute honoring the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. This begins their 2022-23 concert season with their 12th annual “Musical Salute to Veterans” at the Genesis Center, 118 Oak Street, Lake Placid. A second concert will be in Frostproof, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Ramon Theater, 115 E Wall Street, Frostproof. Music selections will feature solo performances by Chuck Burrus, clarinet, Steve Bennett, alto sax, patriotic narrations by Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of Leisure Lakes Baptist Church with an audience patriotic sing-along to highlight the evening. The band looks forward to having you join us as we pay tribute to our U.S. veterans. The band is always happy to accept new local and seasonal adult and advanced high school musicians. No audition is necessary. For further information, call 863-368-2999.
Presbyterian Church Christmas bazaar
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, is holding their annual Christmas bazaar. Location is the Genesis Center, 218 E Belle View. The ladies’ beautiful hand made quilts will be the stars of the show, but you can also pick up Christmas decorations and other hand made craft items. We’ll also have our famous dine-in or carry-out soup bar and delicious baked goods.
Caladium Arts quarter auction
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., the Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative presents their Fall Quarter Auction. Doors open @ 10 a.m. with the auction beginning at 11. The Co Op is located at 132 East Interlake Blvd. Phone number is 863-699-5940. Tickets are $8 and are on sale now which includes a seat and a numbered auction paddle. Extra paddles are available for $5 each. Limited seating and typically sells out quickly. We do not take ticket reservations. Tickets are cash or check only and must be presented for entry. Lunch and refreshments will be available for sale. A quarter auction has an assortment of baskets that are bid on for one to four quarters. If your number is drawn you win the basket! It’s a fun time with excitement and lots of laughter. All proceeds go to keeping the Co Op open . Tickets sell out fast and are on a first come first serve basis. Come out and support your local arts and have a great time doing it.
Woman’s Club fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club is having a Vendor Splendor fundraising event. All proceeds go to local charities. Vendors interested in participating should contact Joanne Schiefer at 571-214-9143 for further information.
Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold their 12th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” at the Holiday Cafe and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. To reserve tickets, call Sally Kinsey at 863-243-3576 or Fran Bomberger at 717-615-3057. Proceeds benefit local youth, providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Looking for Doubles Tennis Players
LAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all ages and skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph Musall at 863-633-9450 for more information.