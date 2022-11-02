St. Francis of Assisi Christmas bazaar

LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., we will have Christmas in November at our church, St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, at 43 Lake June Road. We will have lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces, and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us!! Questions: Call the Church at 863-465-0051.

Recommended for you