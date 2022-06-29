Memorial United Methodist Church VBS
LAKE PLACID — Memorial United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School will be July 17-21 for children who have just completed kindergarten through fifth grade. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” The time is from 5-8 p.m. Dinner will be provided. Spots are limited, so register your child today. Register at https://VBSpro.events/p/MUMC22 . If you have any questions, contact Maria Palacios at 863-465-2422 or email mgmg.9715@gmail.com. The church is at 500 Kent Ave. behind the Tower. Let your children discover the magnitude of God’s greatness. This is an incredible Bible-learning experience.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — Thursday, July 28 from 2:30-4:30 p.m., the Lake Placid Garden Club presents a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival held at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-operative, 1342 E. Interlake Blvd. Pre register by Friday, July 22, by calling or texting Jennifer Marsh at 305-342-2467. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded. Design must emphasize 80% cut caladiums. Be on time for your submission to be considered for judging. Arrangements need to be picked up between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Stuff the Bus
LAKE PLACID — From Tuesday, July 5 until Friday, Aug. 5, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be holding a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. The community is asked to help stuff the bus with supplies that will be used for the children in the local community. Supplies can be dropped off at the lounge of the lodge, on County Road 621 from 1-7 p.m. seven days a week. If anyone has questions, contact Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
Back to School Bash
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be hosting a back-to-school bash for the children of Lake Placid. This event will be Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bash will be held at the Elks Lodge on County Road 621. School supplies will be handed out. There will be clowns, fire trucks, police dogs, music and food to entertain the children.
‘70s dance party fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 is holding a fundraiser dinner/’70s dance party on Saturday, Aug. 27 with social hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing to follow. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each and includes a roasted chicken dinner. This fundraiser benefits the Harry Anna Trust fund, which helps to provide youth programs through the state of Florida. Location is the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 on CR 621. Tickets are available at the Elks Lodge lounge or by calling Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.