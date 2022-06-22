Looking for Doubles Tennis Players
LAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all ages and skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High School tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph Musall at 863-633-9450 for more information.
Tropical Winery events
LAKE PLACID —
On Saturday, June 25, starting at 10 a.m., a family painting event will be held at the Tropical Winery, 801 Business Center at 2678 U.S. 27 S. Cost is $30. At 6 p.m., DJ Sucio and Hanna Bennett will host a “Wine, Music & Painting” event at the Tropical Winery, 2678 U.S. 27 S. The cost for the “Wine, Music & Painting” is $45 and includes two glasses of wine or any other non-alcoholic beverage. DJ Sucio will provide live music. Reservations for either event can be made by visiting 801 Business Center or by calling 1-844-844-4353.
Sheriff’s Youth Ranch camp
HIGHLANDS COUNTY — We still have plenty of openings for girls ages 10-15 for the Sheriff Youth Ranch Summer Camp July 24-29. The camp is completely free. Campers will get to take part in canoeing, archery, swimming, and many more activities. Download these application pages, fill them out and return them to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 400 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring by June 30. If you have any questions, call 863-402-7357. Click this link to learn more about the camp: www.youthranches.org/our-services/summer-camps.
Stuff the Bus
LAKE PLACID — From Tuesday, July 5, until Friday, Aug. 5, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be holding a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. We are asking the community to help us stuff the bus with supplies that will be used for the children in our local community. Supplies can be dropped off at the lounge of the lodge, located on CR621 from 1-7 p.m. Seven days a week. If anyone has questions, please feel free to contact Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
Back to School Bash
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be hosting a back-to-school bash for the children of Lake Placid. We will hold this event on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. The bash will be held at the Elks Lodge located on CR 621. We are planning to give the school supplies, have clowns, fire trucks, police dogs, music and food to entertain the children.
‘70s dance party fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 is holding a fundraiser dinner/dance party on Saturday, August 27 with social hour at 6 p.m, dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing to follow. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each and includes a roasted chicken dinner. This fundraiser benefits the Harry Anna Trust fund which helps to provide youth programs through the state of Florida. Location is the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 on CR 621. Tickets are available at the Elks Lodge lounge or by calling Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.