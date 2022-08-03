Stuff the BusLAKE PLACID — Until Friday, Aug. 5, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be holding a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. The community is asked to help stuff the bus with supplies that will be used for the children in the local community. Supplies can be dropped off at the lounge of the lodge, on County Road 621, from 1-7 p.m., seven days a week. If anyone has questions, contact Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
Back to School BashLAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be hosting a back-to-school bash for the children of Lake Placid. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The bash will be held at the Elks Lodge located on County Road 621. School supplies will be given away, and there will be clowns, fire trucks, police dogs, music and food to entertain the children.
Back to School supplies giveaway
LAKE PLACID — The 19th annual Back to School Backpack Supplies Giveaway will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at 101 Vision Street. Supplies are on a first-come basis and until gone. They will also be giving away hotdogs and hamburgers. Those not fully vaccinated should wear a mask. Hosted by HIWAY Park Black Businessmen / Star Center and HCSO COPS Adapt. Any questions, call Frank Branch at 239-771-7044, Theresa Williams at 863-243-2687, Selvin McGahee at 863-214-6276 or Lt. Tyson at 863-214-7128.
Placid Lakes Baptist Children and youth
PLACID LAKES — Placid Lakes Baptist Church will start its programs for children and youth on Wednesday, Aug. 10. TeamKID is for children ages 4 (by Sept. 1, 2022) through grade 5. FEARLESS is a group for teens in grades 6 through 12. Both groups begin with supper at 5:15 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. They will be held each Wednesday except during school vacations or cancellations. All neighborhood children are invited to attend. The church is at 116 Cleveland Avenue NE in Placid Lakes. Contact 863-465-5126 for further information.
‘70s dance party fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 is holding a fundraiser dinner/dance party on Saturday, Aug. 27 with social hour at 6 p.m, dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing to follow. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each and includes a roasted chicken dinner. This fundraiser benefits the Harry Anna Trust fund, which helps to provide youth programs through the state of Florida. Location is the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 on County Road 621. Tickets are available at the Elks Lodge lounge or by calling Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
Looking for Doubles Tennis PlayersLAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all ages and skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High School tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph Musall at 863-633-9450 for more information.