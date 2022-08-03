Stuff the BusLAKE PLACID — Until Friday, Aug. 5, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be holding a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. The community is asked to help stuff the bus with supplies that will be used for the children in the local community. Supplies can be dropped off at the lounge of the lodge, on County Road 621, from 1-7 p.m., seven days a week. If anyone has questions, contact Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.

Back to School BashLAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be hosting a back-to-school bash for the children of Lake Placid. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The bash will be held at the Elks Lodge located on County Road 621. School supplies will be given away, and there will be clowns, fire trucks, police dogs, music and food to entertain the children.

