Jazsmin Ganaban art exhibit
FINDLAY, OHIO — Jazsmin Ganaban, of Lake Placid is participating in the 2022 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition at the University of Findlay from April 4-28. Ganaban is showcasing creativity drawing and mixed media, printmaking and sculpture.
Fun with flowers and kids
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is hosting a parent/child floral arranging class on Saturday, April 9, starting at 11 a.m. on the porch of the Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. This activity will start promptly at 11 a.m. so plan to come 10 minutes early to get your supplies. There is a $3 charge and please bring a mug or tea cup along with clippers or scissors. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. You may sign up at the Lake Placid library children’s desk, at the annual Lake Placid Garden Club plant sale on Saturday, March 5th at the Farmers Market on Main Avenue or by calling Carol Lambert at 717-917-8782.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Palm Sunday, April 10, there will be special music celebrating Jesus’ triumphal entry. Worship times are 9 a.m. traditional (held in the sanctuary with the bell choir and special music) and the 11 a.m. contemporary service, held in the Genesis Center. On April 14, Maundy Thursday will be celebrated with a catered dinner at 6 p.m. in the Genesis Center. At 7 p.m., Wesley Brainard of Charakter Ministry of the Arts (charakter.org) will join us in person and present a dramatized reading of the Gospel of Luke. We will also celebrate the Lord’s Supper. Sign-ups are needed so we can plan for the food. A love offering will be taken to cover the meal cost and to bless Wesley’s ministry. At 6:45 p.m., a nursery will be provided for infants through four years old.
Homes & Gardens holiday tour
LAKE PLACID — Homes and Gardens are needed for our holiday home and garden tour on Dec. 3. The Lake Placid Garden Club will have their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour and we are looking for homes and gardens to show off. If you reside in Lake Placid and would be interested in participating in the tour either showing your home or garden, please contact one of the following members: Karen Denning at 317-395-4912 or Brenda Stevens at 561-201-2130.