Memorial United Methodist Church VBS
LAKE PLACID — Memorial United Methodist Church’s Vacation Bible School will be July 17-21 for children who have just completed kindergarten through fifth grade. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” The time is from 5-8 p.m. Dinner will be provided. Spots are limited, so register your child today. Register at https://VBSpro.events/p/MUMC22 . If you have any questions, contact Maria Palacios at 863-465-2422 or email mgmg.9715@gmail.com. The church is at 500 Kent Ave. behind the Tower. Let your children discover the magnitude of God’s greatness and discover evidence of God in everyday life. This is an incredible Bible-learning experience.
Placid Lakes Baptist Church VBS
LAKE PLACID — Vacation Bible School will be held at Placid Lakes Baptist Church from July 25-29, from 5:15-8:15 p.m. each evening. Children ages 4 (by Sept. 1, 2022) through school-age, teens, adults and seniors are invited to join the adventure at Kookaburra Coast – Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory! Grab your Aussie explorations gear and hop into the Jeep. Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m. each evening followed by amazing songs, Bible study, games, crafts, missions and more. The church is at 116 Cleveland Avenue NE. Contact 863-465-5126 for more information.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — Thursday, July 28 from 2:30-4:30 p.m., the Lake Placid Garden Club presents a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival held at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-operative, 1342 E. Interlake Blvd. You must pre-register by Friday, July 22, by calling or texting Jennifer Marsh at 305-342-2467. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded. Design must emphasize 80% cut caladiums. Please be on time for your submission to be considered for judging. Arrangements need to be picked up between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Sheriff’s Youth Ranch camp
HIGHLANDS COUNTY — There are still openings for girls ages 10-15 for the Sheriff Youth Ranch Summer Camp, July 24-29. The camp is completely free. Campers will get to take part in canoeing, archery, swimming, and many more activities. Applications must be turned in to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office by June 30. For more information, call 863-402-7357. To learn more about the camp, visit https://www.youthranches.org/our-services/summer-camps.
Stuff the Bus
LAKE PLACID — Until Friday, Aug. 5, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be holding a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. The community is asked to help stuff the bus with supplies that will be used for the children in the local community. Supplies can be dropped off at the lounge of the lodge, on County Road 621, from 1-7 p.m., seven days a week. If anyone has questions, contact Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
Back to School Bash
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be hosting a back-to-school bash for the children of Lake Placid. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The bash will be held at the Elks Lodge located on County Road 621. School supplies will be given away, and there will be clowns, fire trucks, police dogs, music and food to entertain the children.
‘70s dance party fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 is holding a fundraiser dinner/dance party on Saturday, Aug. 27 with social hour at 6 p.m, dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing to follow. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each and includes a roasted chicken dinner. This fundraiser benefits the Harry Anna Trust fund, which helps to provide youth programs through the state of Florida. Location is the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 on County Road 621. Tickets are available at the Elks Lodge lounge or by calling Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
Looking for Doubles Tennis Players
LAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all ages and skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High School tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph Musall at 863-633-9450 for more information.