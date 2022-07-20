Memorial United Methodist Church VBS

LAKE PLACID — Memorial United Methodist Church’s Vacation Bible School will be July 17-21 for children who have just completed kindergarten through fifth grade. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” The time is from 5-8 p.m. Dinner will be provided. Spots are limited, so register your child today. Register at https://VBSpro.events/p/MUMC22 . If you have any questions, contact Maria Palacios at 863-465-2422 or email mgmg.9715@gmail.com. The church is at 500 Kent Ave. behind the Tower. Let your children discover the magnitude of God’s greatness and discover evidence of God in everyday life. This is an incredible Bible-learning experience.

