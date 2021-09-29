LAKE PLACID — Thanks to a local moving company and a police escort, the town’s historic safe is now in its new home in the lobby of the Lake Placid Government Center.
The move took place over two days in mid-September, said Gene McDonald, owner of Lake Placid Movers. By the end of the first day’s work, McDonald and three of his workers had used demolition tools to remove a wall and hydraulics to move the two-ton safe from a back room to the lobby of the former Town Hall on Devane Circle.
On the second day, they moved the iron safe through the front doors and loaded it onto a flatbed truck. Then, with police escort, they drove the safe 2.4 miles down U.S. 27 to its new location. Once there, they used a loader to take it off the flatbed truck and move it to the front doors of the Government Center. They manipulated the safe into place inside the lobby, “miraculously not breaking a single floor tile,” McDonald said.
“They did a fantastic job, we weren’t sure we could find a local company to do it,” Town Manager Phil Williams told the Highlands News-Sun.
According to Williams, the safe is constructed of steel layers filled with concrete. It is 6 feet, 1-inch tall (including the steel wheels) and 5 feet wide. The move required equipment able to lift the safe, the removal of a few walls and the centerpiece in the front door of the former town hall to get the safe out.
The town put the job up to bid, and initially chose a moving company from another part of the state, but COVID-19 issues with staff led to postponements, Williams said. The town instead chose Lake Placid Movers, who got the job done at a cost of $4,500.
“Lake Placid Movers was around and I asked them to take a look at it. Lo and behold, they jumped right in there and did it,” Williams said.
McDonald and his crew – Mike Shields, Tim Bentz and Skyler Bishop – took care not to drop a door or the safe itself onto someone’s foot.
{p dir=”ltr”}”When we got it onto the flat bed trailer, one of the castor’s broke through the wood bed,” McDonald said. “We’ve moved heavy stuff, but nothing like that before.”
And there the safe sits in the lobby of the Lake Placid Town Government Center, with the words, “City of Lake Stearns,” painted in big letters across its front.
Say what?
That’s because before the town, launched as a homesteading community in 1909 by act of Congress, was alternatively known as Lake Buck, Lake June and Lake Stearns, named after Marcellus Stearns, U.S. Government Surveyor General at the time.
According to the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, the area became Lake Placid after the inventor of the Dewey decimal system, Dr. Melvil Dewey, likened it to his hometown of Lake Placid, New York.
Williams wrote a history of the safe that put its age from 1904.
He also wrote in his history, “During the Sept. 13 council meeting, Councilman Ray Royce, who was on hand during the move along with Council Member Debbie Worley, thanked Lake Placid Movers, Inc. and town staff for overseeing the move. The extremely careful move included a slow police escort from the old town hall to the new ‘town hall,’ now called the Government Center.”