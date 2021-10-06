LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center officials say they have what they need to remove aging and possibly leaking septic systems along the lake’s shoreline that may date as far back as the 1920s. That’s when Melvin Dewey – one of the pioneers of the town of Lake Placid – built his winter home guest lodges on the lake.
Now that a $1.2 million state grant has come through, construction engineers with the Church of the Nazarene are writing bids to solicit companies to do the work. The Southern Florida District Church of the Nazarene bought the property in 1997. The conference center, which is open year ‘round, sees 30,000 visitors a year, or 600 guests a day, the church says.
Attorney Matthew B. Taylor, spokesman for the conference center, said church engineers met with Town Engineer Joe Barber and other town administrators Thursday, Sept. 28, to discuss details that will go into requests for proposals. Those RFPs will be seen and responded to by companies interested in doing the work. Interested companies can also provide input on the plans.
“We are ready to discuss pre-bid and bid documents for construction, determining the language we’ll use for the request for proposals that will go out,” Taylor said. “We’re going to be terminating all the onsite septic systems, then pump the sewage and effluent to a series of lift stations.”
The new lift stations will pump raw sewage from overnight cabins and conference buildings at the resort, down a 1.5-mile route on the back roads, and link with the town’s wastewater pipes near Lake Placid High School.
“The long and short of it, yep, we’re going to be terminating all the onsite septic systems,” Taylor said.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection last year ordered the conference center to modernize its sewer system. The goal is to improve water quality in lakes and streams in the Okeechobee Lake Basin Management Action Plan.
In 1997 the Southern Florida District Church of the Nazarene acquired the center. Over the past years, many new buildings have been built to host over 30,000 guests per year. The center is open year round and can host up to 600 at a time.
Though the state revolving fund will pay $1.5 to $2 million for the liftstations, pipeline and connections to the town’s wastewater system, the church will pay more than $1 million to remove as many as eight septic tanks and other work to modernize its potable and wastewater infrastructure.
“We have to pay for everything on our property, it’s our responsibility,” Taylor said. “It should decrease nutrient loading in the adjacent lake and watershed itself. Those aging onsite systems are incapable of treating the water.”
According to Taylor, the church has until July 17, 2022, to complete the work connecting the conference center to the city’s sewer system and by Jan. 18, 2023, to complete other requirements, such as testing the system and other documentation.
“We will meet that deadline, summer of 2022,” Taylor said.