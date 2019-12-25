LAKE PLACID — Birders of all abilities will take part in the 33rd Annual Lake Placid Count and the National Audubon Society’s 120th Christmas Bird Count. Every year the challenge is to find new and more species and individuals than in previous years. Within a 15-mile diameter, the Lake Placid Count Circle is centered in Lake Placid near U.S. 27 and Lake Grassy. Archbold Biological Station and Highlands County Audubon Society work together to arrange and oversee the 24-hour event. Many highly skilled observers from other areas of Florida and even out of state join locals to form teams searching for usual and unusual new species, many beginning before dawn searching for owls, rails and other “early birds.”
The event is a friendly competition to see who can count the most birds in 24 hours.
Last year, nine teams of 32 field observers, plus seven persons counting at feeders, tallied a species count of 138 (highest is 155) and individuals numbering 21,591. The count was lower as the group encountered windy conditions. The hope is to have better conditions this year.
Last year, there were 2,536 total counts with 1,933 in the United States, and 55,882 volunteers in all 50 states, 447 in Canadian provinces – plus 156 in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific Islands – tallied more than 52 million birds. Each of the citizen scientists who annually braves snow, wind, or rain, to take part in the Christmas Bird Count makes an enormous contribution to conservation. Audubon and other organizations use data collected in this longest-running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations — and to help guide conservation action.
Weather was a big factor last year with some places having their warmest season, others drought or record rainfall. There were out-of-range birds and lingering Neotropicals due to changing seasons that moved the birds around. For instance, Eurasian Collared-Doves have gone to the Northwest resulting in a decline in Florida. Kestrals and shrikes in Florida have declined since 1960s probably due to less farmland. Birders never know what they will encounter due to the weather or changes in habitat. The Lake Placid group hopes to have another outstanding inland count.
If your home is within the boundaries of the Lake Placid Christmas Bird Count Circle, i.e. the town of Lake Placid, Sylvan Shores, Highlands Park Estates, part of Leisure Lakes, Placid Lakes, or Sun ‘n Lakes South, you can stay home and report the birds visiting your yard and/or feeder. If you have or never have taken part in a CBC before and are in the circle, and want to participate this year as a feeder watcher, call 269-932-8934 prior to the count.
From Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas take part in an adventure that has become a family tradition among generations. Families and students, birders and scientists, armed with binoculars, bird guides and checklists go out on an annual mission — often before dawn. The desire to both make a difference and to experience the beauty of nature has driven dedicated people to leave the comfort of a warm house during the holiday season. From feeder-watchers and field observers to count compilers and regional editors, everyone who takes part in the Christmas Bird Count does it for love of birds and the excitement of friendly competition — and with the knowledge that their efforts are making a difference for science and bird conservation.
How Christmas Bird Count helps
The data collected by observers over the past century allow researchers, conservation biologists, and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America. When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, it provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years.
The long-term perspective made possible by the Christmas Bird Count is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat — and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well. For example, local trends in bird populations can indicate habitat fragmentation or signal an immediate environmental threat, such as groundwater contamination or poisoning from improper use of pesticides.