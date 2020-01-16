LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, January 11, 2020, if you were wondering what all the commotion was about at the Lake Placid American Legion parking lot on Highway 27, you should have stopped to check it out. You could have enjoyed a chance to stroll through the 80 vintage, customized, or really sharp cars and trucks there.
The Lake Placid Cruisers have over 176 members who take pride in their cars. So, on the second Saturday of each month they line them up for everyone to admire. With hoods, and sometimes trunk lids, up, over 200 spectators get to view what’s so special about these ‘rides’.
Many of them just give older folks a warm and fuzzy feeling about the past. Other car enthusiasts get pumped up about engines and trannies. Some, use the opportunity as a chance to take a photo as they declare, “I used to have one like this, only mine was red!”.
Pete Rochie was the registrar for today’s event. He explained that there’s no admission for this monthly exhibition; but they do offer 50/50, and door prizes. Inside, the Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary has lunch and beverages available. The annual fee to join the club is only $5.00. The Cruisers have been in existence for 18 years. Rochie himself owns an 88’ crimson red Corvette.
Snowbirds, Tim and Brenda Chapman have been married for 41 years. They are farmers back near Muncie, Indiana, but live in their mobile home in Sebring during the winter. They like going to car shows. Tim says his favorite car is a 1968 Chevy Chevelle, while Brenda loves the newer Mustangs. She’s looking forward to seeing the new electric Mustang model.
If you grew up in the 50’s, you, or maybe your parents, owned a 1955 Chevrolet like the one Don Smith of Sebring brought to the show. Prior to retiring over 20 years ago, Smith assembled transmissions for Mack trucks back in Hagerstown, Maryland. In 2005, he and his wife became snowbirds to Sebring, but have been full time since 2012. He said his car now has cruise control and A/C. It even has a special air bag he can show you.
Then there’s Sam and Janite Foos of Maryville, Ohio. They too are farmers back home. Sam says the 57” Ford Fairlane 500, retractable hard top belongs to Janite. They trailer the car to Florida in the winter in an enclosed trailer to protect it. The trailer is pretty long because the car has a ‘continental kit’ on the rear extended bumper. Naturally, it drew a lot of interest from the crowd.
Each month, visitors get to pick a ’People’s Choice Award’. If you want to join the Lake Placid Cruisers or need more information, call Pete Rochie at 863 243-4329.