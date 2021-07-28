LAKE PLACID — Each of the town’s department heads defended his 2021-2022 budget requests in front of the Town Council last week, answering questions about costs and needs.
Police Chief James Fansler went first, defending his proposed $942,783 public safety budget, which is $50,000 higher than last year. However, $144,965 for code enforcement also falls under his budget.
Annual salary raises, as well as ensuring that employee salaries meet the voter mandate of a $15 minimum wage, dominated the budget talks, especially the salaries of those in the administration and the police department.
Council member Ray Royce asked Fansler about raises he’s requesting for veteran officers, including 5% to 8% raises for some. Noting that Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $1,000 one-time bonus for the state’s approximately 174,000 first responders, Royce suggested other town employees might feel cheated.
“A lot of other employees are not going to get the benefit of bonus money from the state that our law enforcement officers are going to get,” he said. “I don’t want there to be a sense in our employee base, ‘Wait a second, most of the goody is all going to the law enforcement part of the town.’ ”
Fansler said raises are needed to keep Lake Placid police pay competitive with other departments, such as the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Other raises are going to veteran crossing guards, long-time administrative staff, and code enforcement, he said.
He told council members that he had already sent lower salary proposals to Finance Director Rachel Osborne, including reducing one proposed raise from 5% to 3%.
The revised salary proposals will be included at the the next budget hearing, he said.
Fansler also explained that special detail jobs, such as July 4, raise money for the town.
“What you’re telling us is we ... have spent $12,000 in special detail pay, but we’ve taken in excess of $12,000 that has gone into the General Fund,” Royce said.
The next budget hearing is Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at 1069 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.