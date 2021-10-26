SARASOTA — A Lake Placid semi driver is being blamed for a seven-car accident on I-75 in Sarasota Friday that left a car stuck under the front of his rig.
The 47-year-old critically injured driver of the car that was stuck under the truck is still alive, Florida Highway Patrol officials said Monday.
The 23-year-old semi driver, who was not identified in the report, was driving southbound in the center lane of I-75 near Clark Road when he failed to notice cars slowing in front of him. He ran into the back of vehicle 2, which also was in the center lane. The semi was traveling fast enough to create impact that propelled vehicles to collide with other vehicles around them for a multiple crash that left one car overturned on the shoulder. Another car that became wedged under the front of the Lake Placid driver’s truck continued forward as if it was part of the truck.
The truck came to rest facing south on I-75 and the other cars came to a stop in various locations. The ages of the various drivers are 47, 54, 41, 39, and 72 years old. The male driver whose car was pinned under the truck is in critical condition.
The report states the Lake Placid driver “failed to slow for stopped traffic.”
The investigation may lead to charges in the case, the FHP wrote in its accident report.