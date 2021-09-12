MIAMI — The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing of eight drug traffickers to federal prison on Thursday. The men, all from the Lake Placid subdivision of Highway Park, were part of some 70 arrests stemming from Operation Triple Play, which culminated in October 2020.
Operation Triple Play was an intensive multi-agency investigation in partnership with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“I want to thank our state and federal partners who worked with us for thousands of hours to put together these cases and make these arrests,” said Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman on Friday. “This was the largest operation of its kind in Highlands County history, and working together, we were able to put a lot of drug dealers in jail.”
Blackman said his team at HCSO did a great job.
“I also want to say how proud I am of the men and women from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office that led this effort, which is the direct result of an increased focus on long-term investigations of upper-level drug dealers known to be involved in violent crimes,” he said. “This operation, which lasted nearly a year, consisted of dozens of undercover drug buys, hundreds of hours of surveillance and many more hours of hard work to reach such a successful conclusion.”
The DOJ press release stated the men who were sentenced were from all levels of a drug trafficking organization trafficking in powder and “crack” cocaine from street level to the top leaders.
Six out of the eight men were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks and all eight cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter.
Over the summer months, from May to as recent as Sept. 8, the men were handed down their sentences and are as follows, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District:
Markyrie McCray, Jr., 24, was sentenced on Sept. 8, to 30 months imprisonment after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack cocaine.”
Takaria Vashon McCray, 47, was sentenced on Aug. 25 to 188 months in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. McCray has a prior conviction from the Southern District of Florida for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and was sentenced as a career offender under the federal sentencing guidelines.
Markyrie McCray, Sr., 46, was sentenced on Aug. 25 to 72 months in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base. McCray, Sr. has a prior conviction from the Southern District of Florida for conspiracy to distribute cocaine base.
Coy Lee Bellamy, Jr., 34, was sentenced on Aug. 17 to 96 months imprisonment after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and conspiracy to distribute a cocaine. He was sentenced as a career offender under the federal sentencing guidelines.
Terrance Mactavias Sholtz, 43, was sentenced on Aug. 17 by U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, to 24 months imprisonment after being convicted of distribution of cocaine base.
Marquis Sharod Bellamy, 28, was sentenced on July 1 to 180 months in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Bellamy was sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act.
Mykel Laron Treadwell, 34, was sentenced on June 2 to 24 months imprisonment after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute hydromorphone.
Kenneth Jamal Deveaux, 39, was sentenced on May 26 by U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, to 151 months imprisonment after being convicted of distribution of cocaine base. Deveaux has a prior conviction from the Southern District of Florida for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and was sentenced as a career offender under the federal sentencing guidelines.
“Operation Triple Play should serve as a message to those that want to peddle poison on the streets of Highlands County,” Blackman said. “There is no place for your kind in our community. We will continue to work every day to find you and put you behind bars.”