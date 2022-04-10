LAKE PLACID — On a brisk Saturday morning there was a lot of activity at Stuart Park in downtown Lake Placid. Runners were lined up to register for a 5K run around the town. The smell of bacon cooking gave an indication that food was being prepared as well. And, Chet Brojek, was on hand explaining the route for the participants to follow.
The event was labeled “Will Run for Pancakes 5K.” It was a fundraiser for the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, located at 207 N Main Ave., in Lake Placid. The lab currently has 20 students who report on school days to do their assignments online. The school is accredited according to Co-Founders Esther Gill and Joanie Tucker, who is also the principal.
The runners consisted of parents, students, visitors, and just people who wanted to help. Two runners came all the way from Sarasota to join in. Lisa Ann Loyet is a weekender. She’s had a home on Lake Huntley for the past seven years. She’s always looking to see what’s going on in the town. Loyet brought a fellow co-worker, Alana Wheeler, with her. They both work at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Then there was Rosa Guzman. She said she loves running and would have been out on the streets anyhow. So, she decided to run with the group – and get breakfast afterward.
Everything was well-organized. Rebeca Ibrra, the school office manager acted as the check-in person. Chet Brojek, was a coach for 50 years at Avon Park High School. He said, “I do anything I can do for kids.” So, he assumed the job of getting the runners in place, explaining the route and then checking their times as they crossed the finish line.
But the real draw was the lure of a pancake breakfast, complete with freshly cooked bacon and sausages. Principal Tucker was the chef. The runners enjoyed their reward at the picnic tables in the park on a beautiful day. They also were given an event T-shirt.
Anthony Reyes was the race winner with a time of 16:01, while Bryant Reyes was second with a time of 16:08. Cordell Keiber was next with a time of 20:41, followed by Caleb Meinke, who finished in 21:34.
Nancy Drach had a time of 22:56, Rosa Guzman finished in 25:44, followed by Juana Gonzalez with a time of 26:00 and Maria Palacios crossed the finish line in 26:40.
Lincoln Paul-Hus was next with a time of 31:43, while Valerie Mooney finished in 32:44. Angela Guillaume finished in 49:15.0, with Lisa Ann Loyet and Alana Wheeler both notching times of 49:37.
For more information about the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, call 863 464-9502.