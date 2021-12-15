LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is hanging it out for New Year’s Eve.
The New Year’s Eve celebration begins with a cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m., followed by a prime rib dinner from 7-8 p.m. The evening continues with live music by Ransom, the well-known local band that does Lynryd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin and other great rock and roll covers.
Tickets are $25 a person, which includes a champagne toast at midnight.
Crystel McCullough, the exalted ruler of the Lake Placid Lodge, said the lodge, which has 500 members, is active in all kinds of local causes.
“Our goal is to get younger people into the lodge,” she said. “We sponsor scholarships and things like that and some of that to me is getting younger people involved in doing activities that they like to do.”
Lake Placid and other lodges support 30 child services programs, including free physical therapy, speech therapy, and other medical care, as well as scholarship programs. The Lake Placid group works with the local police department to provide child safety seating for local residents.
For more information, contact McCullough at 863-464-1343.