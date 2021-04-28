LAKE PLACID — On Saturday the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 held a day of fun open to the community. There was a yard sale, fingerprinting of children for safety and protection, Elroy the Elk was on hand to teach kids about how to stay away from drugs, videos of their summer camps and special pricing for interested potential new members. The Big Red Bus was there accepting critical blood donations.
Elks is a national, organization founded in February 1886 in New York City by actors and others in the entertainment business. Elks is where neighbors come together, families share meals and children grow up.
All Lodges are non-political and non-sectarian. They are strictly an American fraternity that spends over $80 million a year helping the needy, offering scholarships, promoting patriotic programs, veterans work, athletic teams and drug awareness.
To become a member you need to be sponsored by a member and it is required that you be a U.S. Citizen, are over 21 and believe in God.
Amy Bovair welcomed and sponsored upstate New Yorkers Ray and Joyce Crandall as new members. The Crandalls now call Placid Lakes their full time home. The normal application fee of $20 was reduced to $1 for the day. The yearly cost for membership in the Lodge is $85.
Elks inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity. The local Lodge offers games like shuffleboard, card games, bingo and dancing.
A great dining experience is offered daily. Monday you can dig into a burger or chicken sandwich. First Wednesday, they make pork tenderloin; second Wednesday is grilled steak, third Wednesday is chefs choice and spaghetti is the main course on the fourth Wednesday. Thursday nights there are bingo and burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches. Friday is a must visit for their delectable Fish Fry. More detailed information is available by visiting Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661.
Saturday families came to enjoy the day and experience the real feel of the Lodge. Karlene Redder was chairwoman of the yard sale. “In the past we sold tables to the public so they could sell their rummage, but now we receive items from members and are selling items we used here at the lodge that we no longer need.” They did a swift business.
Sgt. Mostyn Mullens was on hand from the Lake Placid Police Department offering child fingerprint kits for parents in case their children were ever lost or in trouble.
Elroy the Elk (aka Kim Bunton) entertained the visitors. Elroy also visits community functions to talk to kids about the dangers of drug abuse. Elk member Richard Lynn heads the program.
Visitors could also visit the table set up inside the lodge in honor of one veteran. Each item on the table had deep significance.
Crystal McCullough who is this year’s Exalted Ruler of the Lodge said that the lodge supports The Florida Elks Youth Camp located on 420 acres of rolling hills, forests and lakes in Umatilla, Fla. The camp runs all year and summer weeks are available to lodge member children and grandchildren. Other weeks are available for scouts troops, sports teams and the YMCA. One week is dedicated to active military free of charge.
The camp has everything — two Olympic sized handicapped accessible swimming pools, conference building, gym, challenge rope course, and 68 cabins. Lodge 2661 sponsors 10 children a year to attend the camp free of charge.
At one time there was a hospital nearby the camp that served children with disabilities. The camp was a place for parents to stay while their children were offered therapy.
The Florida State Elks Association has a long history of providing rehabilitative service to needy children of Florida. Today they offer in home evaluation, occupational and physical therapy, neurodevelopmental treatment and sensory training covering most of Florida’s 67 counties with 28 full time therapists.
Besides finding great deals at the rummage sale which will support many of the local and state programs listed above, guests lunched on dollar burgers and fifty-cent hot dogs and soda pop. Strawberry short cake was a favorite.
Future events include a Mothers Day and Fathers Day luncheon open to the public Memorial Day and Flag Day ceremonies are in the works as well.
Their motto rings true: “No Elk stands so tall as one who stoops to help a child.”