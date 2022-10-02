LAKE PLACID — Residents of Lake Placid emerged from their homes to a changed landscape Thursday morning.

Felled trees, crumpled sheds, busted fences, and lawns covered in branches, twigs and other plant detritus delivered by Hurricane Ian. In Placid Lakes and elsewhere, neighbors compared storm notes as they placed large branches and limbs in community piles. County workers are expected at some point to feed the limbs into wood chippers towed behind dump trucks.

