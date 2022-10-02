LAKE PLACID — Residents of Lake Placid emerged from their homes to a changed landscape Thursday morning.
Felled trees, crumpled sheds, busted fences, and lawns covered in branches, twigs and other plant detritus delivered by Hurricane Ian. In Placid Lakes and elsewhere, neighbors compared storm notes as they placed large branches and limbs in community piles. County workers are expected at some point to feed the limbs into wood chippers towed behind dump trucks.
In Lake June Park Friday morning, Lake Placid Public Works Director Alan Keefer and Public Works supervisor Danny Lamarre taped off a field where their crews will deposit branches and limbs collected from the town’s streets and parks. The town’s “claw” truck, which uses an articulated bucket to pick up large items, will dump its loads of brush in an area near the boat ramp. The piles won’t block access to the ramp.
“We have a lot of cleanup to do,” Keefer said. “We fared pretty well as far as the parks downtown, but there's quite a bit in town down each road, where the residents have put their brush.”
“This is our staging point, we’re putting it all here to keep track of what we do for FEMA,” Lamarre said, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which reimburses towns for cleanup when the state declares an emergency.
“We keep track of all the man hours and how many loads we collect,” Keefer said. The town will begin to pick up other kinds of debris next week or so.
The National Weather Service says it stopped collecting wind data in the south part of the county at about 6:40 p.m. when it clocked winds at 66 mph. That’s because the power went out, cutting its link to its automated weather data collection sites. Residents believe the winds grew into hurricane strength before midnight.
The NWS designated Ian a Category 3 as it neared the town, so local residents could not help but compare Ian to Hurricane Irma, which hit Highlands County in 2017.
Jim and Claire Tolbert took a walk early Thursday morning to see how neighbors were doing.
“It’s hard to make a comparison (between Ian and Irma)”, Jim Tolbert said. “We thought the front door was going to blow open during Irma, so we used a sort of brace to keep that in place.”
“Also during Irma, telephone poles on Catfish Creek went boom, boom, boom!” Claire said, indicating falling poles with her hand.
During Ian, they could hear branches and even a piece of a boathouse hitting their hurricane shutters as they hunkered down with lights and TV. Like other neighbors they’ve invested in a generator.
“We had TV until bedtime and then Comcast cable went down,” Jim said. “We have a standby generator so everything was good.”
A few streets over, Gene Hargrave and two houseguests from Arcadia loaded branches into a pickup truck parked in his driveway. He has lived in Placid Lakes for eight years and says Irma had more punch.
“We had about twice as much debris from Irma,” he said. “This time one pole is down on Catfish Creek, but Irma snapped them all. They replaced them with concrete or steel poles.”
He said Ian “sounded to me” like a Category 3.
“Irma came in the middle of the night, and me and my wife hunkered down in the kitchen and pulled a mattress over us,” Hargrave said. “It rattled that house for two hours. Ian made a lot of noise, but it didn’t really have the same strength.”
Kevin Manning and his wife, Naomi, own Seminole Tire on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. They live on the east side of the highway; Placid Lakes is on the west side. The National Weather Service had predicted tropical storm force winds with higher bursts, but she believes it was stronger than that.
“It was awful,” Naomi told the Highlands News-Sun. “There were much higher winds than they said in the forecast. It was much worse. The eye was 15 miles from us, and at that time it was a Category 3.”
Their business took a little roof damage, but they are in good spirits.
“It could have been worse,” she said.
Over at Placid Lakes Fire Station 39, Fire Chief Mark Fortier used a leaf blower to clean out the fire truck bays. He said little or no storm detritus made it under the top-down rolling doors. “We were on the dry side of the storm,” he said.
Fortier and his volunteers spent the storm at their homes, taking care of their families. Had there been an emergency, they would have made it to the station in minutes.
“The community fared pretty well,” Fortier said. “We haven’t heard of any real difficulties anywhere.”
As he and another volunteer worked around the fire station, a couple of volunteers in a Station 39 brush fire truck drove around Placid Lakes, canvassing the area for downed trees and electric lines. Downed electric lines are a hazard as power is restored; fire stations and EMS sometimes get calls when power first returns.
“It’s nice to see them checking on everyone,” a Placid Lakes neighbor said. “It’s a sign that things will return to normal.”