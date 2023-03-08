Garden Club Plant Sale Set
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds are used to help fund many continuing projects (Garden Therapy – Lake Placid Health Care Center, scholarships, Camp Wekiva, Lake Placid Caladium Festival caladium floral design competition, memorial gardens, and more). The sale will take place at the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge, 102 N. Main Ave.
Toby’s Clowns Slate Class
LAKE PLACID — Toby’s Clowns Junior Joey Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Sunday, March 17-19. Class size is limited for ages 7- to 17-year-olds. A snack will be provided. Register by Saturday, March 11. Call the Museum at 863-465-2920 from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Concert Band performs March 20
LAKE PLACID & AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band will perform “Wave the Flag, It’s Patriotic” at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20. On Thursday, March 23, also at 7 p.m., the band will perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College in Avon Park. The 60-person band is under the direction of Tony Juliano. For more information, call 863-386–855.