Garden Club Plant Sale Set

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds are used to help fund many continuing projects (Garden Therapy – Lake Placid Health Care Center, scholarships, Camp Wekiva, Lake Placid Caladium Festival caladium floral design competition, memorial gardens, and more). The sale will take place at the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge, 102 N. Main Ave.

