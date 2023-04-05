Highlands P.E.O. to meetLAKE PLACID — The Highlands P.E.O. Group will meet for lunch and a program at noon Thursday at the Town of Lake Placid Government Center. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization that supports education for women. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
First Presbyterian Church Holy Week Services
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Christian Ministerial Association will hold worship service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the sanctuary. There will be a pre-service hymnal singing from 11:30 a.m. until noon; at noon there will be a service led by a guest pastor from one of the local churches. On Maundy Thursday, April 6, Pastor Ray Cameron will preach. At 7 p.m., Dana Dwinelll will direct a short play titled “Remember Why,” followed by a Celebration of the Lord’s Supper. On Good Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, the day will be observed through fasting, prayer and special worship service. A nursery for infants to 4 year olds will be available. Easter Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. the Lake Placid Christian Ministerial Association will hold the Sunrise Easter Service at Memorial United Methodist Church at 500 Kent Ave. Sunday, April 9 at 8 and 9:30 a.m. (sanctuary), and 11 a.m. (Genesis Center), there will be special music and worship celebrating Christ the Lord is risen indeed. The church is at 118 N. Oak Ave. Phone 863-465-2742.
Manna Ministries Easter Food Drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will be conducting an Easter Food Drive for Manna Ministries from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Collection of non-perishable food items and toiletries will take place at the Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 FL-25 (off U.S. 27). Contributions would be greatly appreciated.